Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, PFSI, TGH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 169,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 473.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 9,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,300 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:
PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 14,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 256.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,100 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 206.6% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,500 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, PFSI options, or TGH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
