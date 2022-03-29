Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, HLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 125,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 347.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 7,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 53,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 333.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 54,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or HLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.