Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, HLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 125,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 347.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 7,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 53,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 333.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 54,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

