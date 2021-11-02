Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 126,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 422.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 70,474 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 413.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 10,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.