Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 180,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 493.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,000 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 24,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.