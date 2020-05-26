Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 96,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 4,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 9,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 977,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 33,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1470 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 7,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

