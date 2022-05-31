Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 212,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 15,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 30,790 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 153.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.