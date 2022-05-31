Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 212,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 15,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 30,790 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 153.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

