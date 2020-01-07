Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 160,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 478.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 7,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 10,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 325.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $885 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $885 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 200,263 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 322.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 17,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

