Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMTD, TSLA, CXW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD), where a total volume of 79,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 368.9% of AMTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 6,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,200 underlying shares of AMTD. Below is a chart showing AMTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 119,781 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 176.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 6,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,500 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 7,492 contracts, representing approximately 749,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

