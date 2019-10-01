Markets
AMTD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMTD, TSLA, CXW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD), where a total volume of 79,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 368.9% of AMTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 6,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,200 underlying shares of AMTD. Below is a chart showing AMTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 119,781 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 176.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 6,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,500 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 7,492 contracts, representing approximately 749,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMTD options, TSLA options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD TSLA CXW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular