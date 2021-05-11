Markets
AMD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, PXD, AXP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 209,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 6,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,300 underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 7,144 contracts, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, PXD options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD PXD AXP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular