Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, PXD, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 209,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 6,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,300 underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 7,144 contracts, representing approximately 714,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, PXD options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.