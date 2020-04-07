Markets
AMD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, FDX, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 424,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 50,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 16,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, FDX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD FDX ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular