Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, FDX, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 424,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 50,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 16,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, FDX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

