Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, CPRI, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 357,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 17,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 16,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 25,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

