Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, LULU, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 169,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 34,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,983 contracts, representing approximately 998,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,471 contracts, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, LULU options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.