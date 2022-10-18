Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, LULU, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 169,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 34,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,983 contracts, representing approximately 998,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,471 contracts, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

