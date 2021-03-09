Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, IIVI, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 547,379 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 134.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 69,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) options are showing a volume of 7,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 769,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of IIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of IIVI. Below is a chart showing IIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,935 contracts, representing approximately 893,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

