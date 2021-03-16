Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, TRGP, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 43,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) saw options trading volume of 8,162 contracts, representing approximately 816,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

