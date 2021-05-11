Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, MCD, AGNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 48,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 29,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,800 underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

