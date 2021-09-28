Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, SUI, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 2,703 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 547,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) saw options trading volume of 3,054 contracts, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 14,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

