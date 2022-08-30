Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALLY, ZM, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 17,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,729 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

