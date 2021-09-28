Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, RNG, ASAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 3,736 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 373,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 494,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 9,720 contracts, representing approximately 972,000 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 26,451 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

