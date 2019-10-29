Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AIG, HXL, SAFM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total of 18,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) saw options trading volume of 3,529 contracts, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) saw options trading volume of 2,170 contracts, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

