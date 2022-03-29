Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AHT, OVV, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (Symbol: AHT), where a total of 9,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of AHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares of AHT. Below is a chart showing AHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) options are showing a volume of 42,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 22,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 94,674 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 13,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AHT options, OVV options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
