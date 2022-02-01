Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AGNC, DISCK, RDFN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total of 37,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) saw options trading volume of 28,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 6,114 contracts, representing approximately 611,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

