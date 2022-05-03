Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AGNC, CWH, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total of 110,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 50,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 11,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 32,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

