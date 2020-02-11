Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AGN, CSCO, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN), where a total volume of 12,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 76,039 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 5,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,500 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 15,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGN options, CSCO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

