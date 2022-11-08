Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AFL, HAS, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 33,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 15,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 18,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,323 contracts, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFL options, HAS options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: COLX Videos
GIK market cap history
ICA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.