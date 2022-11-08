Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AFL, HAS, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 33,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 15,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 18,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,323 contracts, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

