Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEL, SMG, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL), where a total of 2,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of AEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of AEL. Below is a chart showing AEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 5,528 contracts, representing approximately 552,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 17,096 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEL options, SMG options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
