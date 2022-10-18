Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADT, LAZR, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total volume of 32,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 58,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 25,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 6,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADT options, LAZR options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.