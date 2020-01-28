Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, MTZ, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 8,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 842,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 3,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 143,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 18,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

