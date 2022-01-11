Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, MCD, L

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 6,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) saw options trading volume of 3,244 contracts, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, MCD options, or L options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.