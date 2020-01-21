Markets
ADSK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, DAL, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 11,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 2,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 52,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 6,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 25,713 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, DAL options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK DAL MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular