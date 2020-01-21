Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, DAL, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 11,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 2,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 52,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 6,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 25,713 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, DAL options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

