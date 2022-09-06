Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, COF, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 5,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 594,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 10,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,919 contracts, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, COF options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
