Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADS, NOW, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), where a total of 4,661 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 908,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,018 contracts, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

