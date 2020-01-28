Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADP, MKC, BLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total of 6,445 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 644,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 3,213 contracts, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) options are showing a volume of 1,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of BLD. Below is a chart showing BLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

