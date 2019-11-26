Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADI, RCL, YUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 26,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,500 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 16,575 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 11,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 26,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 7,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,800 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

