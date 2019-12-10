Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADI, MU, CAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 12,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 71,701 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 11,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, MU options, or CAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.