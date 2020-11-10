Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADI, AVGO, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 12,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 6,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 37,229 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

