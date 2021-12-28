Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, EXPI, BXC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 18,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) saw options trading volume of 3,417 contracts, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

