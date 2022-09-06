Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CLX, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 10,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CLX options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
