Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACN, RH, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 29,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 15,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 123.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 3,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, RH options, or STMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

