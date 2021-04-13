Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACN, DHR, TMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 13,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 13,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 8,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,200 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

