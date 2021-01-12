Markets
ACIA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACIA, MCD, PFPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acacia Communications Inc (Symbol: ACIA), where a total volume of 10,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of ACIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of ACIA. Below is a chart showing ACIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 17,529 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Proofpoint Inc (Symbol: PFPT) saw options trading volume of 4,075 contracts, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PFPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of PFPT. Below is a chart showing PFPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

