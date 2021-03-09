Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACAD, Z, TUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total volume of 25,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 253.3% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 46,401 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) options are showing a volume of 5,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

