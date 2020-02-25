Markets
ACAD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACAD, KNX, EXPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total volume of 10,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.1% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 15,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 24,326 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACAD options, KNX options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACAD KNX EXPE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular