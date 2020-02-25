Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ACAD, KNX, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total volume of 10,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.1% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 15,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 24,326 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

