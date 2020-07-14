Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, VMW, CHTR

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total volume of 1,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 7,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 4,676 contracts, representing approximately 467,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

