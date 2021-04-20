Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, FIVE, AMKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total of 3,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 462,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 9,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,800 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

