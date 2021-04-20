Markets
AAWW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, FIVE, AMKR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total of 3,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 462,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 9,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,800 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAWW options, FIVE options, or AMKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAWW FIVE AMKR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular