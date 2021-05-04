Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, EDIT, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total volume of 2,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,800 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 6,946 contracts, representing approximately 694,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 8,103 contracts, representing approximately 810,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

