Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, CLX, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total of 3,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 374,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 866,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,400 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAWW options, CLX options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.