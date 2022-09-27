Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAWW, CLX, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total of 3,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 374,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 866,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,400 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAWW options, CLX options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.