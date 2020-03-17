Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 581,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 25,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 58,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 21,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

