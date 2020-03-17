Markets
AAPL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 581,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 25,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 58,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 21,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NFLX options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL NFLX GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular