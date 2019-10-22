Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, GWW, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 239,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 23,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 3,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 8,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,600 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

