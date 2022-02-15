Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, ARCH, CMRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 796,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 83,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 4,804 contracts, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chimerix Inc. (Symbol: CMRX) options are showing a volume of 6,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of CMRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of CMRX. Below is a chart showing CMRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
