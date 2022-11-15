Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAP, EPAM, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 4,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 2,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 75,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
